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Monument Recognizing the Legacy of the Sisters of St. Martha Dedicated at Antigonish Memorial Hospital

Oct 26, 2026 | Local News

Nova Scotia Health and the Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation today hosted the unveiling of a monument recognizing the legacy of the Sisters of St. Martha at Antigonish Memorial Regional Hospital.   
 
The monument, at the main entrance of Antigonish Memorial Regional Hospital,  is dedicated to the Sisters on behalf of NSH, staff, physicians, learners and volunteers, the hospital’s foundation and auxiliary. Designed by Arsenault Monuments and Stone Work, the oval shaped stone includes an inscription, pointing to the history of the Sisters of St. Martha at the hospital, with “Honoring our Past, Building our Future” inscribed on the base.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.