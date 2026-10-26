Monument Recognizing the Legacy of the Sisters of St. Martha Dedicated at Antigonish Memorial Hospital

Nova Scotia Health and the Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation today hosted the unveiling of a monument recognizing the legacy of the Sisters of St. Martha at Antigonish Memorial Regional Hospital.

The monument, at the main entrance of Antigonish Memorial Regional Hospital, is dedicated to the Sisters on behalf of NSH, staff, physicians, learners and volunteers, the hospital’s foundation and auxiliary. Designed by Arsenault Monuments and Stone Work, the oval shaped stone includes an inscription, pointing to the history of the Sisters of St. Martha at the hospital, with “Honoring our Past, Building our Future” inscribed on the base.