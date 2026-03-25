Moose Conservation Association of Nova Scotia Submits Objection to the Environmental Assessment for the Proposed Eigg Mountain Wind Farm in Antigonish County

The Moose Conservation Association Of Nova Scotia submitted an objection to the Environmental Assessment for the proposed Eigg Mountain Wind Farm in Antigonish County.

A release from MCANS states they clarified their position on the placement of turbines. MCANS stated they reported to Renewable Energy Systems and their environmental assessment conductor, on a number of occasions, that numerous turbine locations were in too close proximity to wetlands and old growth forest stands utilized by moose, rather than the single one reported in the assessment.



The release also states the project’s proposed tower locations are interwoven with those wetlands, old growth stands and the existing Eigg Mountain- James River Wilderness Area in an area that is vital to the survival of the resident endangered mainland moose population.