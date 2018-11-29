Moose Harvest in Cape Breton Highlands National Park Ends for This Year

Bad weather led to Parks Canada ending moose population reduction activities for this year in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

A moose cull was set to last until December 3 but Parks Canada decided to wrap it up on November 25. A release from Parks Canada stated the moose population reduction was conducted through a Mi’kmaq-led harvest. Sixteen moose were harvested this year within a 20 square kilometre area on North Mountain in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Parks Canada resource conservation manager Rob Howey said there was always a possibility the reduction activities could end before the four week time limit allotted, adding snow and general inclement weather led to the decision to conclude early. The cull was part of a larger Bring Back the Boreal project aimed at restoring forest health in the park, which ends after this year and included items such as tree planting and building fences to keep moose away from young trees.

The meat collected is being distributed to Mi’kmaw and non-Mi’kmaw communities. The hides and other materials will be used by Mi’kmaw elders to make clothing and other traditional items.

Howey said Parks Canada is committed to the health and sustainability of local ecosystems.