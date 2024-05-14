Moose Hide Campaign Day at Paqtnkek to be marked with a Community Event and Unity Walk

Paq’tnkek, the Town of Antigonish, and the County of Antigonish are set to recognize Moose Hide Campaign Day on Thursday afternoon with a community event and unity walk.

Michael K. Power, an outreach worker in Paq’tnkek, said this is the first year for the three communities to officially proclaim and recognize Moose Hide Campaign Day, an country wide First Nations-led movement intended to encourage men and boys to take a stand against violence towards women and children.

This year, the Town will officially recognize May 16th as Moose Hide Campaign Day and will be coming to the Bayside Travel Centre, with town and county members, to make a public announcement. Thursday’s event will start at 1pm with the public announcement, followed by a unity walk from Bayside, to the Paqtnkek gym where there will be snacks and refreshments. Power encouraged people to attend, noting having the unity walk is a good way to show physical support for the campaign and its goals.