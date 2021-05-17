Moraig Macgillivray chosen as Antigonish NDP Candidate

New Democrats in the riding of Antigonish have chosen their candidate for the next provincial

election. Moraig MacGillivray was acclaimed as the party candidate recently.

This is Macgillivray’s second time running for the NDP in Antigonish; she was also the party’s candidate in the 2017 provincial election. MacGillivray works at the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre as coordinator of youth programming.

MacGillivray says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a number of vulnerabilities in the province and the community. She says the NDP plan promises to build back a better Nova Scotia with a focus on care as the foundation for a just and robust society and economy.