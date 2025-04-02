More Changes Planned for Port Hawkesbury’s Reeves Street

More changes are planned for Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury.

Officials with Nova Scotia Public Works told last night’s monthly public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that improvements have been made with overall speeds lowered, collisions down, and there is a downward trend in tickets and warnings issued. They said their traffic analysis showed reasonable performance in traffic flow during peak times.

However, the representatives said outstanding concerns remain in and around the town’s main thoroughfare, including a need to complete the Active Transportation network, make changes to the road geometry, provide clearer sight lines and fewer conflict points, install more signal lights, improve pedestrian access, adjust lane markings, and offer more designated areas for left turns.

The officials said line-ups at Reynolds Street should be resolved with traffic signals, there is a need to improve the lane guidance at Pitt Street, and thermoplastic markings are needed at the intersections with Pitt and Reynolds Streets. They are also looking at rebuilding the traffic signals at both intersections. The officials suggested moving the traffic poles at the intersections of both streets onto Reeves Street.

The representatives suggested closing the access point to Reeves Street at the former TD Bank building, reconfiguring the lane into the Sobey’s outlet, and consider limiting access at MacSween Street,

As for a connection to Highway 104 with a bypass, Nova Scotia Public Works said that is unnecessary unless there’s growth in and around the town, noting that Reeves Street can handle the current traffic load.

Deputy Mayor Iaian Langley asked that attention be given to the western portion of Reeves Street around J.D. MacLean Street, Town Councillor Paula Hart said she’d like to see progress made around Pitt Street, and Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said more crossings should be considered.

The officials with Nova Scotia Public Works recommended that town council support the construction of a three-lane cross section, work with the departments on designs this year, and seek a cost-sharing agreement with the department to do work next year.

Town council promised to keep working with Nova Scotia Public Works on changes to Reeves Street.