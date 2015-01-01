More Charges Laid in connection with the Death of Natacha Leroy in Victoria County

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit charged a man relation to the death of Natacha Leroy.

On November 22nd, Victoria County District RCMP responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras D’Or. RCMP officers learned that 48-year-old Natacha Leroy had disappeared and the circumstances were suspicious.

Two days later, human remains were found in Big Bras D’Or by RCMP Police Dog Services. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and the remains were later confirmed to be those of Natacha Leroy.

On November 30, police arrested 25-year-old Carolyn Ann Dermody of North Sydney, and charged her with Murder and Indignity to Human Remains. She was remanded into custody and appeared in Sydney Provincial Court on December 4th

The next day, Cape Breton Regional Police Service arrested the second suspect, 28-year-old Kevin Forrest Jr. of Big Bras D’Or, at a residence in Sydney Mines. Police charged Forrest Jr. with Accessory to Murder and Indignity to Human Remains. He was remanded into custody and appeared in Sydney Provincial Court on December 4.

Dermody and Forrest Jr. are scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook Provincial Court Wednesday.

The investigation determined this was not a random incident and the investigation continues.