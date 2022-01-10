More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations coming to Nova Scotia

Last week, the federal government announced an investment of $1.2 million into a partner organization called the Clean Foundation, which will see 250 new electric vehicle charging stations set up in Nova Scotia.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the Clean Foundation will administer a process allowing communities the chance to tap into the funding to have charging stations set up in their communities. He said it will enable enough infrastructure to allow people to drive an electric vehicle from one end of the province to the other.

Fraser said one of the biggest strategic opportunities for the economy is to embrace the green economy, noting the world is moving towards a zero emissions future. If domestic infrastructure doesn’t allow Canadians to take part in the market, Fraser said we’ll miss out.