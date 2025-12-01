More Features Added to the YourHealthNS App

The province’s YourHealthNS app received an upgrade.

Announced last week, a new function on the app allows users to create and share a summarized version of their medical records, including information such as allergies and intolerances, medical conditions, diagnostic imaging, immunizations, lab tests, and medications.

A release from the province states the information comes from the secure provincial electronic health record, which is the same record providing Nova Scotians access to view their health information through YourHealthNS.

Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said residents may need to update their app. She said the province are excited about the app, adding they are always looking at ways to support patients.

In order to share a summary of their medical history, states the release, patients must log in to YourHealthNS and generate a unique secure link that can be sent by email or text. Patients must create and share a PIN with the recipient to unlock the summary; patients can also generate a QR code on their phone to share with a healthcare provider in person.

Thompson urged residents to download the app.