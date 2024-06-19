Listen Live

More Federal Funding Coming for Housing in Atlantic Canada; Local Impacts Expected

Jun 19, 2024 | Local News

There’s more money for housing from the federal government, with hints of some local impacts.  Recently, Ottawa announced $98.7 million to build and repair 4,123 affordable homes through 69 projects in Atlantic Canada.
Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser says more details about these projects will be coming in the weeks ahead.
The funding is coming as low-interest and forgivable loans through the federal government’s Affordable Housing Fund. The fund provides assistance to organizations to help build and repair affordable homes across the country.


