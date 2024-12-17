More Funding Available to Homeowners looking to add More Space for a Family Member or Tenant

There’s additional federal funding available to those interested in adding more space in their home to accommodate an additional family member or a tenant.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who is also Canada’s Housing Minister says money can been accessed through the federal government’s Secondary Suite Loan Program.

Fraser says this kind of funding will make it feasible for a lot of Canadians including adding an aging parent, a student in the family to your home or to generate some extra income as a rental property. Fraser says it will also build out housing supply