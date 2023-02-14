More Funding Coming locally to support Transit Services

Expect to hear more announcements supporting transit services locally. That’s the word from

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser as he confirmed over the weekend the federal government is committing more than $475,000 in support of Pictou County Transit. The province is providing almost $104,000 and the Transit Authority close to $14,000.

The funding will also allow the Transit Authority to purchase two new buses and establish five new stops.

Fraser says these are exciting projects; it’s about improving the quality of local communities