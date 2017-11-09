More Funding for treatment of linked to Misuse of Painkillers

Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey announced that the government is putting $800,000 to help create 250 additional spots in treatment programs at 12 locations around the province. The province announced Wednesday that they are committing more money to help reduce wait times for treatment centres linked to powerful painkillers. HealthMinister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey announced that the government is putting $800,000 to help create 250 additional spots in treatment programs at 12 locations around the province.

Delorey says the Health Authority will open new locations in Antigonish, New Glasgow and on the south shore. Delorey hopes that adding these spots will help those who are in need:

The programs will offer overdose kits that include nalaxone, and other services for those misusing potent painkillers. Delorey says the programs are aimed not just at preventing overdoses but also at giving people the support they need to live well.