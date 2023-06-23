More Hearing Dates to be Scheduled by Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board on Proposed Oyster Operation in Antigonish Harbour

A representative of the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board said a public hearing regarding a proposed oyster operation will continue at a later date.

Town Point Consulting previously applied for three marine aquaculture licences and leases for the suspended cultivation of American Oysters, with a plan to set up an oyster farm in Antigonish Harbour. A total of 17 groups and individuals applied for intervener status for the hearing.

The hearing ran June 7,8,9, and adjourned around noon on June 10.

Stacy Bruce, a clerk for the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board, said there are witnesses and interveners that still need to be heard from so all parties are looking at their schedules to work out when the hearing will continue.

Once a date has been set, Bruce said the board will announce the details on its Web site.