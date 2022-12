Antigonish RCMP Sergeant Warren MacBeath said he suspects this New Years will be a busy one.

MacBeath said it’s usually a steady evening, but with summer and fall events this year being well attended, New Year’s Eve likely won’t be much different. He said police will be out in extra force to do road checks and look for impaired drivers.

As alternatives to driving, he suggested using a designated driver, taxi services, or plan to stay over.