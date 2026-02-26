More Local Sightings of the Northern Saw-Whet Owl This Winter

A STFX biologist is asking folks who happen to spot Northern saw-whet owls to leave them alone.

Randy Lauff, whose research involves the breeding and migration ecology of the Boreal Owl and Northern Saw-whet Owls, says with the massive amount of snow on the ground these days, the owls are having a hard time hunting their food. Since the fall, he said the number of mice went down while the snow is providing protection for the remaining mice and making things tough for the smaller owls.

Lauff suggests appreciating the owl, taking a picture, but leaving it alone otherwise.