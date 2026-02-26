Listen Live

More Local Sightings of the Northern Saw-Whet Owl This Winter

Feb 26, 2026 | Local News

A STFX biologist is asking folks who happen to spot  Northern saw-whet owls to leave them alone.

 

Northern Saw-Whet Owl

 Randy Lauff, whose research involves the breeding and migration ecology of the Boreal Owl and Northern Saw-whet Owls, says with the massive amount of snow on the ground these days, the owls are having a hard time hunting their food.  Since the fall, he said the number of mice went down while the snow is providing protection for the remaining mice and making things tough for the smaller owls.

Lauff suggests appreciating the owl, taking a picture, but leaving it alone otherwise.


