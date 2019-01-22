More Mild Weather Coming with Snow or Rain Changing to Rain

The up and down temperatures of this week will continue with another weather disturbance expected to arrive in the province tomorrow. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying significant rain, strong southwest winds and mild temperatures are likely Thursday and Thursday night.

A warm front will approach the region from the southwest and cross the Maritimes Wednesday night, bringing milder air and strengthening southwest winds. Snow or rain will likely spread across Nova Scotia Wednesday night, likely changing to rain throughout the entire province by Thursday morning.

The rain, strong southwest winds and very mild temperatures are expected to persist until Friday morning, and then a return to colder, drier air.