More Options for Voters to Cast Ballots Expected for next Federal Election

It’s expected there will be more ways for voters to cast their ballot the next time a federal election is held.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there are a handful of proposed amendments to the Elections Act currently before the House of Commons.

Fraser says there’s also additional measures to provide assistance to persons with disabilities who may have difficultly in getting to a polling station. Other changes being considered is more options for Canadians to vote at polling stations in their constituency that they may not have been assigned to.