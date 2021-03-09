More Pfizer Vaccine Coming than Expected to Nova Scotia; AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout Announced

During an update today, Premier Iain Rankin said he was pleased to hear the province is

receiving three times the amount of Pfizer vaccine at the end of march than expected. This will mean more first doses for more Nova Scotians.

The premier said the topic of a regional Bubble will come up next week.

The province will roll out the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine starting March 20. Nova Scotians ages 63 and 64 will be the first group eligible to access the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available at 25 locations across the province on a first come, first served basis.

Those locations include Stones Drug Store, Baddeck; Freeman’s Pharmacy, Inverness; Pictou Pharmasave, 33 Water St., Pictou; and the Drug Store Pharmacy located in Atlantic Superstore, New Glasgow.

All appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by calling toll-free 1-833-797-7772. Booking for appointments opens Tuesday, March 16.