More than 100 Student Research Projects Profiled at St. FX University

St. FX student research projects were on display at the university yesterday. The school held its annual St. FX Student Research Day at the Bloomfield Centre. Posters were on display summarizing the findings, and the student researchers were on hand to answer questions about their research. More than 100 student research projects were profiled.

Among those sharing their research was fourth year Human Kinetics student Kelsey Ellis, Her research was entitled “The Sustainability of a Community-Based Aquatics Program for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders”.

Ellis examined a Water Safety Program for children on the Autism Spectrum in Pictou County.