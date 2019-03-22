More than 100 Student Research Projects Profiled at St. FX University

St. FX student research projects were on display at the university yesterday. The school held its
annual St. FX Student Research Day at the Bloomfield Centre. Posters were on display summarizing the findings, and the student researchers were on hand to answer questions about their research. More than 100 student research projects were profiled.
Among those sharing their research was fourth year Human Kinetics student Kelsey Ellis, Her research was entitled “The Sustainability of a Community-Based Aquatics Program for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders”.
Ellis examined a Water Safety Program for children on the Autism Spectrum in Pictou County.
Another researcher is Katie Vaughan a fourth year Human Kinetics student. Her study was
entitled “Design, Usability, Accessibility for All: A Case Study of a Rural Recreational Facility”. With renovations planned for the Keating Centre and Oland Centre, Vaughan reached out to the community for their input; what they would like to see in the facilities.
Vaughan will be turning over her findings to the university as planning continues on the renovations.