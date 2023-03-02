More than 1,000 Nova Scotians discuss concerns and suggestions about Improving Health Care with the Province

Nova Scotia government officials say it has wrapped up the largest public healthcare tours in

the province’s history.

More than 1,000 Nova Scotians concerned about the future of healthcare in their communities took part in public conversations with Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, Deputy Minister Jeannine Lagasse’ and Nova Scotia Health CEO Karen Oldfield.

Thompson says Nova Scotians came to the sessions with important concerns and good questions. It included ideas on how to improve education, recruitment and retention and overall health of the province; and how to offer more primary healthcare.

The tour included 20 sessions covering more than 5,300 kilometres from Yarmouth to Glace Bay, and Liverpool to Springhill. The sessions began in October and wrapped up two weeks ago.

Staff working in primary care, public health, continuing care, addictions and mental health and emergency care were also on hand at each session to provide information and speak with participants.