More than 1,000 St. FX Graduating Students Receive their X-Rings

It was a special day for graduating students at St. FX University. At a ceremony Tuesday the more than 1,000 seniors received their class ring or X-Ring. For these students it is the one of the most memorable occasions of their university career.

The guest speaker of the event was 1987 graduate John Caplice, a long time supporter of the university, and a former member of the school’s Board of Governors. He also established the Point After Club which provides meaningful and sustainable financial support for St. FX and the X-Men Football program.

Caplice, who was introduced by his nephew Quinn says he remembers his X-Ring Ceremony on December 3rd, 1986 like it was yesterday.

Caplice says the X-Ring represents many things for those who wear it; a sense accomplishment or pride, a shared set of core values, a feeling of belonging or community, an awareness of responsibility or obligation and friendship.

This year’s honourary X-Ring was presented to Barry O’Leary. Originally from Ottawa, he attended St. FX for two years in the 1960’s. Over the past 22 years, through his quiet generosity, students from the Ottawa area have been supported with two years of fully paid tuition to start their university career at St. FX. The recipients are chosen for their leadership qualities and service to community.

St. FX University’s class of 2025 is paying it forward. Each year at the X-Ring ceremony, the senior class announces a commitment to a specific project. Co-Presidents of the Senior Class, Vincent Breen and Brett Baxter have announced the creation of the Class of 2025 Legacy Fund. It is an endowment that will contribute to a foundation of support for future Xaverians , creating scholarships, bursaries, food security and service learning opportunities.

Breen says they are asking each member of the graduating class to contribute 25 dollars a year for 10 years.

The family of John Caplice, the guest speaker at X-Ring Ceremony, has committed to donate $5,000 to the fund