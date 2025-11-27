More than 1,000 St. FX Graduating Students to Receive their X-Ring at a Ceremony December 3rd

St. Francis Xavier University is getting ready for this year’s X-Ring ceremony, where 1,009 graduating students will receive the coveted X-Ring on Wednesday, December 3, at 2 p.m. in the StFX Charles V. Keating Centre.

First presented in 1958, the X-Ring remains one of the most widely recognized rings in the world and stands as a lasting reminder of the StFX experience and its enduring sense of community.

This year’s guest speak is Dr. Beth McCharles. McCharles is a leading mental performance coach. She specializes in developing individual and team confidence, empowering clients to lead with excellence, and building a high performance culture across organizations. Dr. McCharles has 20 years’ experience with top-rated universities as a lecturer, coach, and consultant. Her private clients are Olympic medalists, professional athletes, artists, and corporate leaders.

Born and raised in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Human Kinetics from St. Francis Xavier University, a Masters in Sport Psychology from the University of Ottawa, and a PhD in Behavioural Exercise Science from the University of Toronto. In 2019 she was inducted into the St. Francis Xavier Sport Hall of Fame as a dual sport athlete in soccer and hockey.