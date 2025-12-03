Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

More than 1,000 St. FX Seniors to Receive their X-Ring at a Ceremony Today

Dec 3, 2025 | Local News

It’s a special day for St. FX graduating seniors.  Today they receive their class ring or X-Ring at a special ceremony at the Charles V. Keating Centre at 2 p.m.

Student at candle-lighting at X-Ring ceremony in 2024 (St. FX University photo)

St. FX President Andy Hakin says 1,009 students will receive their X-Ring today.  He says it is a massive event.

This year’s guest speaker is Dr. Beth McCharles, a leading mental performance coach. She specializes in developing individual and team confidence, empowering clients to lead with excellence, and building a high performance culture across organizations.

Dr. McCharles has 20 years’ experience with top-rated universities as a lecturer, coach, and consultant. Her private clients are Olympic medalists, professional athletes, artists, and corporate leaders.

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year