More than 1,000 St. FX Seniors to Receive their X-Ring at a Ceremony Today

It’s a special day for St. FX graduating seniors. Today they receive their class ring or X-Ring at a special ceremony at the Charles V. Keating Centre at 2 p.m.
St. FX President Andy Hakin says 1,009 students will receive their X-Ring today. He says it is a massive event.
This year’s guest speaker is Dr. Beth McCharles, a leading mental performance coach. She specializes in developing individual and team confidence, empowering clients to lead with excellence, and building a high performance culture across organizations.
Dr. McCharles has 20 years’ experience with top-rated universities as a lecturer, coach, and consultant. Her private clients are Olympic medalists, professional athletes, artists, and corporate leaders.