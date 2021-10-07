More than 10,000 Students in NSCC Programs across the Province this Fall

Enrollment at Nova Scotia Community College campuses across the province is holding steady

for the 2021-22 academic year. NSCC officials say as of October first, there were 10,101 students in certificate, diploma, advanced diploma and graduate certificate programs.

Over the course of the full academic year, it is expected NSCC will welcome more than 18,000 students through its 2021-22 course offerings. The college expects to have more than 130 programs.

Admission offers for the 2022-23 academic year will begin early next month. Applicants are encouraged to apply early to increase the likelihood of being accepted into their program of choice.