More than 11,000 students Enrolled at NSCC Programs Across the Province

Officials with the Nova Scotia Community College say 11,052 students were enrolled in certificate, diploma, advanced diploma and graduate certificate programs at NSCC campuses across the province. The NSCC say that number is as of October first, the college’s official milestone enrollment count.

The figure includes additional program offerings such as Continuing Care, Early Childhood Education and Carpentry Fast Track.

Over the course of the full academic year, NSCC officials anticipate its campuses will welcome more than 20,000 students through its full slate of offerings. This includes apprenticeship, continuing education, customized training and continuous intake.

NSCC’s program plan allows for more than 135 program offerings that match the needs and demands of the province’s rapidly changing economy.

Offers of admission for the 2025-26 academic year will begin in early November. Applicants are encouraged to apply early to increase the likelihood of securing their program of choice.