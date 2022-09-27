More than 1,300 Nova Scotia Power Crews Working to Restore Service

A release form Nova Scotia Power states crews continue to assess damage and restore power to customers across Nova Scotia in what has become the largest mobilization of crews in NSP’s history.

Today there are more than 1300 people in the field including power line technicians, forestry technicians and damage assessors. There are crews from New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario and New England supporting our crews. NSP is also being supported by the Canadian Armed Forces and Department of Natural Resources with help removing trees and brush, running supplies and providing security for trucks and equipment.

The release states damage from Fiona is widespread and there are still areas NSP hasn’t been able to access to see the extent of the damage. It states NSP is making progress with restoration, however, they know there will be customers who will be without power for several days.