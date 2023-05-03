More than 300 St. FX 2020 and 2021 Graduates Return to Campus for a Special Convocation Ceremony this Weekend

More than 300 members of the 2020 and 2021 St. FX University graduating classes are

returning to campus for a special convocation ceremony this weekend. The University has organized the celebration for these grads who could not accept their degrees in person because of COVID-19 restrictions. The university held virtual convocation ceremonies instead in 2020 and 2021.

The schools’s Director of Alumni Affairs, Shanna Hopkins, says this ceremony, to be held Saturday afternoon at 3 pm., is a way of putting closure for the students on their academic experience at St. FX.

Hopkins says this ceremony will have the same feel as a traditional convocation, including addresses from the 2020 class speakers, who didn’t get to deliver their message to classmates. Hopkins says a number of departments are also hosting events for the 2020 and 2021 graduates.

On Sunday the Spring Convocation for 2023 graduates will take place, with morning and afternoon ceremonies scheduled.