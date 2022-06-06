More than 350 graduating Registered Nurses and Licenses Practical Nurses Accept Offers in Nova Scotia Health Care System

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness has announced over 350 registered nurses

and licensed practical nurses either started working or accepted offers to work with Nova Scotia Health and IWK health between January and September of this year. In a release the province states the hiring is ongoing, with more hires expected in the coming months. The release also notes about 700 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses graduate each year in the province.

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said Premier Tim Houston previously offered all Nova Scotia nursing students jobs and this is a follow up on that commitment.

Thompson, a former nurse, called nurses an integral part of the Nova Scotia health care system.

Thompson said the province expects the hiring numbers will go up.