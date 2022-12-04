More than 350 Students receive Degrees and Diplomas at St. FX Fall Convocation

It was a special day at St. FX University. The post-secondary institution held its Fall Convocation

Sunday, where more than 350 students received degrees and diplomas.

The university also conferred an Honourary Degree to a former student, 1982 graduate Faisal Joseph, an advocate for the Islamic community in Canada. Joseph became a de facto spokesperson for the Islamic community following the 9-11 terrorist attacks in the United States, at a time when relations between Muslim and non-Muslim Canadians hit a low point. The Truro native, a respected lawyer in London, Ontario continues to call for greater interfaith dialogue between Muslims and Christians.

In his address to convocation Joseph urged graduates to demonstrate an appreciation for others.

Joseph also advised graduates to identify their own biases, prejudices, and privileges; be open minded and not judgmental.

Also at convocation, this year’s St. FX Outreach Award was presented to Dr. Maureen Coady, who has been with the school’s Adult Education department since 2007. Coady has been active in her community with a number of organizations as a participant, facilitator, director, chair and advisor.

The Outstanding Staff Teaching Award was presented to Yogesh Ghore. He has been teaching at the university’s Coady Institute since 2009.