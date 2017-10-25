More than 57 thousand dollars raised for Hospital Help Day

The 24th annual 989 XFM Hospital Help day is in the books, with the beneficiary being the St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation. This year, a grand total of $57,367 was raised through a raffle draw, with proceeds going towards a portable obstectrical ultrasound.

Foundation Chair Joe MacDonald says the support displayed by the community for events such as this make Antigonish a special place to live:

Up to now, hospital staff has borrowed a similar piece of equipment from the Emergency Department, which has been at times disruptive for the ER. MacDonald says that two new gynecologist are coming to the hospital, and this is exactly the piece of equipment that they desired.