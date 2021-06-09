More than 60 Per Cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang announced that as of Monday evening, 62 per cent of Nova Scotia residents received at least

one dose of vaccine. Strang said this brings the province in line with the rest of the county. Strang also said all provinces should reach the goal of 75 per cent of residents with two doses around the same time toward the end of summer or early fall.

While the daily case numbers are holding steady in the teens, Strang there is likely still some level of community spread in the HRM and because of this, getting tested is still important.

Premier Iain Rankin said it’s amazing to see how hard work is helping reduce the case numbers and contain the virus, adding he is grateful for those following the protocols and restrictions. While it isn’t easy, the premier said Nova Scotia is in a good position.