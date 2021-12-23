More than 65 Businesses Sign Up for Antigonish By Choice Campaign

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce’s ongoing Antigonish By Choice campaign continues to

ramp up with more than 65 businesses registered or participating.

The Chamber and StFX University began the latest part of the drive with contributions of $5,000 and $10,000 respectively. The StFX Alumni Association offered $2,000 while Hawthorne Convenience and the Monastery Petro Can also made significant contributions to the fund.

On Tuesday, the Chamber began contacting participating businesses and purchasing $100 gift cards or certificates to support local businesses as a first round of support. These gift cards and gift certificates will be distributed to Antigonish organizations working with those in need in the coming days and on Thursday there will be draws held on 989XFM throughout the day. In the coming months, the gift cards and certificates will be used to promote the Antigonish area as a place to shop, dine, play, and stay.

The StFX Alumni Association is also encouraging alumni to join the Antigonish By Choice Campaign by shopping local and/or purchasing gifts cards and certificates from Antigonish businesses. Those looking for more information can visit the Antigonish Chamber web site or by calling the chamber at at 902-863-6308.