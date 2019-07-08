More than 700 Participants Committed for Nova Scotia 55-plus Games; More Volunteers Needed

989xfm is a sponsor of the the 2019 Nova Scotia 55plus Games. The event is presented by the Town of Antigonish, The Municipality of the County of Antigonish, and Lawtons Home Health Care.
Registration is now closed for the 2019 Nova Scotia 55-plus games in Antigonish Town and County August 1st to 3rd. Games organizers say 715 participants had registered by the July 1st deadline. The games will have 21 events, including bowling, pickleball, track and field, washer toss, crib, scrabble, and hockey. Additional events include a 5 kilometre and a 10 kilometre run through Antigonish Landing as well as unique “try-it” sessions of disc golf, geocaching, trail biking and rowing.
Games organizers are still looking for volunteers. If you’re interested, log on to www.antigonish55plusgames.ca.