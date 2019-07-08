More than 700 Participants Committed for Nova Scotia 55-plus Games; More Volunteers Needed

Registration is now closed for the 2019 Nova Scotia 55-plus games in Antigonish Town andCounty August 1st to 3rd. Games organizers say 715 participants had registered by the July 1st deadline. The games will have 21 events, including bowling, pickleball, track and field, washer toss, crib, scrabble, and hockey. Additional events include a 5 kilometre and a 10 kilometre run through Antigonish Landing as well as unique “try-it” sessions of disc golf, geocaching, trail biking and rowing.