More than 800 Students Graduate at St. FX Spring Convocation

St. FX University celebrated the graduation of the class of 2022 on Sunday. Spring Convocation

conferred degrees and diplomas to more than 800 students. The university offers 38 subjects and programs.

The university also presented an honourary degree to Minh Kauffman an innovator in International educational exchange and community development for nearly 50 years. Kauffman and her late husband Fred, through the Mennonite Central Committee created an Education Exchange Center to facilitate contact and strengthen linkages between Vietnamese and American scholars. Part that work included a partnership with St. FX University’s Coady Institute in 2006.

Kauffman told graduates what they experienced at St.FX will always be part of their lives.

Kauffman says a career in life does not start from where you want to become, but knowing who you are.