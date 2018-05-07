More than 900 Students Graduate from St. FX University at Convocation
Posted at 11:24 am on May 7, 2018 | Filed Under: News
St. FX University conferred honourary degrees to a leader in adult education and a Montreal business leader and philanthropist.
(left to right) StFX President Dr. Kent MacDonald, Dr. Teresa MacNeil, StFX Chancellor Dr. Susan Crocker
One of the honourary degree recipients is Dr. Teresa MacNeil who spent distinguished 37-year career at St. FX. MacNeil served as chair of the Department of Adult Education, Director of Extension, Director of Special Projects and Advancement Director during her time at the university.
MacNeil urged graduates to commit themselves to lifelong learning.
MacNeil also urged graduates to show courage and be daring in facing up to new challenges.
Also receiving an honourary degree is Montreal entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist Lino Saputo Jr.
He is chairman and CEO of Saputo Incorporated, one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Saputo and his wife Amelia have supported a number of causes. In April, they donated 10 million dollars to St. FX to revitalize the Oland Centre.
Saputo’s advice to graduates; find the right partner, and the right career. He says if you get those two critical decisions right, it will make it easier to fulfill the third key part of a truly balanced life, helping your community.
Saputo celebrated his honourary degree with his son Giordano, who graduated from St. FX yesterday with a business degree.
More than 900 students received degrees and diplomas at convocation. Three students received their PhD’s in Educational Studies, including Kendra Gottschall of Antigonish and William Walters of Guysborough