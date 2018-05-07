More than 900 Students Graduate from St. FX University at Convocation

St. FX University conferred honourary degrees to a leader in adult education and a Montreal business leader and philanthropist.

One of the honourary degree recipients is Dr. Teresa MacNeil who spent distinguished 37-year career at St. FX. MacNeil served as chair of the Department of Adult Education, Director of Extension, Director of Special Projects and Advancement Director during her time at the university.

MacNeil urged graduates to commit themselves to lifelong learning.

MacNeil also urged graduates to show courage and be daring in facing up to new challenges.