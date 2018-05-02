More than 900 Students in Arts, Business, Education, and Science to Graduate at St. FX Spring Convocation

St. FX University will confer honourary degrees to a leader in community development and a leading Canadian businessman during its Spring Convocation this weekend.

One of the honourary degree recipients is well known to local circles, Dr. Teresa MacNeil, who spent a distinguished 37-year career at St. FX. MacNeil served

as chair of the Department of Adult Education, Director of Extension, Director of Special Projects and Advancement Director during her time at the university. She held a number of positions related to her work at St. FX, including Chair of the Board of Directors of the Cape Breton Development Corporation, a Board member of Enterprise Cape Breton and the Provincial Task Force on the Economy of Cape Breton.

Also receiving an honourary degree is Montreal entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist Lino Saputo Jr. He is chairman and CEO of

Saputo Incorporated, one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Saputo has supported a number of causes in his native Montreal including 10 million dollars to the Montreal Heart Institute. In April, Saputo and his wife Amelia donated 10 million dollars to St. FX to revitalize the Oland Centre which will become the Amelia and Lino Saputo Centre for Healthy Living.

More than 900 students will graduate from St. FX at Convocation Sunday. 989XFM will have highlights of the morning convocation following the one o’clock news on Sunday.