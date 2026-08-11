More than a Dozen St. FX Researchers Awarded Funding

St. FX University has announced 13 of its researchers have been awarded funding from the federal government’s Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Dr. John Corbit of the Psychology Department is receiving just under $214,000 over four years. The research will explore the psychological and sociocultural factors that foster fairness concerns in children.

Doctors’ Alice Johnston, Lisa Lunney Borden and Simon Sylliboy in the Education Department are teaming up with researchers at Queen’s University in a $91,000 study; building on previous work of Mi’kmaw educators and education leaders on culturally grounded classroom assessment practices.

Management researchers Dr. Abede Mack and Dr. Katelynn Carter-Rogers as well as Dr. Greg Hadley in Education are getting more than $93,000 in a study on the persistent problem of labour shortages in the skilled trades.

Dr. Mahasti Khakpour in Health and Dr. Elvira Prusaczyk of Psychology have been awarded a $97,000 grant in a joint study with Mount St. Vincent University on redirecting some foods that are now edible waste to community food programs, institutions, secondary and industrial food processors.

Modern Languages researcher Dr. Mendel Peladeau-Houle is embarking on a $64,000 study on how animals are depicted in contemporary French-Language literature.

Dr. Kailin Wright of the English Department receives $74,000 in a study with Dalhousie and St. Thomas Universities and the University of Toronto on gaps in theatre history in Atlantic Canada, while Political Science Researcher Dr. Hailey Murphy is awarded $33,000 to explore the political history of lesbians in Canada.

Dr. Ken Penner in the Religious Studies Department receives almost $34,000 on using Artificial Intelligence in analyzing and editing of historical texts.