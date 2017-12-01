More volunteers needed for Outdoor Skating Rink in Antigonish

The recreation department of the town of Antigonish says interest is high to build an outdoor skating rink in the area, but more volunteers are required to make the dream a reality. Active Living Co-ordinator, Emily Stephenson says that some people have put their names forward to help with maintenance and day to day operations of the rink, but more help could be used.

Stephenson says that a meeting with interested volunteers will be held on December 11th, and they are still accepting applications from interested community members. Stephenson says that without more man power, it will be difficult to run a schedule for the rink. It was reported at town council in October that the outdoor skating rink will be built at the ball field next to the regional school.