More Voters Casting Ballots early In Nova Scotia Election

It seems voters are taking advantage of casting ballots early in the provincial election. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and health protocols, Elections Nova Scotia has been encouraging voters to consider voting early. Among the options are mail-in ballots, and voting at the returning office and community and advance polls.

So far Elections Nova Scotia has received 2,158 applications for write in ballots. At this point in the 2017 provincial election, 195 write-in ballots had been cast.

There have also been 7,882 votes cast at returning office continuous polls in the 55 electoral districts. During this same period in the 2017 campaign 3,378 people voted.