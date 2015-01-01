More Work Planned into Westville’s Cowan Street Refurbishment

Some more work is going into the Cowan Street Refurbishment project in Westville.

CAO Scott Weeres informed council that the $230,000 in contingency funds for the project have not yet been spent, and so came to ask council to authorize moving $7,900 from the contingency budget to do ditching work between Whitman Drive & Porter’s Lane – a length of about 385 m – as soon as possible before pavement work begins.

The money would be used to hire S.W. Weeks to haul away the dug up earth, as the town dump trucks have been converted to winter use with plow blades and salt spreaders. Council not only voted to do so, but also gave Weeres the discretion to spend other contingency money on ditching work in the near future, if possible.