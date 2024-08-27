Listen Live

Most Members of Westville Town Council Will Seek Re-election in October’s Municipal Election

Aug 27, 2024 | Local News

With just one more regular meeting before the fall municipal elections, most of Westville town council are planning to re-offer in October.

At last night’s monthly meeting, both Deputy Mayor Bernie Murphy and councillor Sarah MacKinnon said they will be running again – Murphy says he is looking forward to helping along the developments that are in the works for the town.

Mayor Lennie White and councillor Mitchell MacGregor have already announced they are re-offering, while councillor Clarrie MacKinnon has said he’s retiring at the end of his term.

 


