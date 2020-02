The Diocese of Antigonish will install its 10th Bishop later today. An installation ceremony for

the Most Reverend Wayne Kirkpatrick will be held at 3 this afternoon at St. Ninian Cathedral with a reception to follow.

Kirkpatrick comes to Antigonish from the Archdiocese of Toronto where he was Auxiliary Bishop.

Kirkpatrick succeeds Bishop Brian Dunn, who has been appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth. Dunn will be installed as the Archbishop in November.