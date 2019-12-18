Most Reverend Wayne Kirkpatrick to be installed Bishop of Antigonish in the New Year

The Diocese of Antigonish has a new Bishop. The Most Reverend Wayne Joseph Kirkpatrick of

Toronto will become the new Bishop of Antigonish, a diocese that includes 99 parishes and missions. Since 2012 Kirkpatrick has served as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Toronto.

He is co-chair of the Roman Catholic/United Church Dialogue and is a member of the National Christian Muslim Liaison Committee. Since 2014, Kirkpatrick has been President of St. Augustine’s Seminary as well as a member of the Toronto School of Theology Board of Trustees.

The bishop’s seat has been vacant since July when then Bishop Brian Dunn became Coadjutor Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth. Dunn will continue to serve as Apostolic Administrator of Antigonish until Bishop Kirkpatrick is installed as the new bishop early in the new year.