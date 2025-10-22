Motorcyclist injured after striking a Moose on Highway 105 in Inverness County

Inverness County District RCMP is investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and a moose that occurred near Aberdeen.

On October 18 at approximately 5:15 a.m., RCMP, EHS, and fire services responded to a report of a motorcycle that had struck a moose on Highway 105. The driver and only rider of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old Waycobah man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS. The moose was deceased.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the crash; the investigation is ongoing. The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.