A Sydney man faces a fine for travelling 141kms per hour in a 80 km zone.

Richmond County RCMP stopped a 48-year-old man on Highway 4 in Irish cove on Sunday. The man was charged with stunting and faces a fine of $2,422.50.

The man’s vehicle was towed and his license was suspended for seven days.

Police are reminding the public speeding is one of main causes of serious injury and fatal collisions. They are asking for drivers to make road safety a priority.