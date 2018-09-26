Motorist Seriously Hurt in a Single Car Crash in Richmond County

Richmond County RCMP say a 17-year-old male driver is in a Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash last night. Police say the collision occurred on Highway 4 at River Bourgeois between Thibeauville Road and Riverview Drive shortly after 10:30. Police say a small car left the road, struck a culvert, and came to rest in a grassy area.

Police say the driver, the lone person in the car, was removed from the vehicle by volunteer firefighters, and later airlifted to a Halifax hospital via LifeFlight.

The RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Richmond District RCMP at (902) 535-2002.