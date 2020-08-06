Motorists can Renew Driver, Motorcycle and Farm Tractor Licenses Online

Motorists in the province can now renew their driver, motorcycle and farm tractor licenses on line.

The provincial Transportation Department says drivers can use the new online service if their license expires on or before December 31st, do not have outstanding fines or suspensions, and have not recently changed their address online or don’t need to change their address. You can also use the service if you are renewing a regular, motorcycle and farm tractor license.

An electronic or printed renewal confirmation will be provided so you can continue to drive until the new card arrives in the mail.

Driver licenses can still be renewed at Access Nova Scotia Centres by calling to make an appointment or waiting in line.