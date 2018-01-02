Motorists reminded to clear off vehicles following a Snow Storm

MacPherson with the Antigonish RCMP says that a number of drivers get pulled over after not clearing their cars off following a heavy snow fall. With winter in full gear now, the Antigonish RCMP are asking motorists to be careful when driving after heavy snowfall. Over the past number of years, Cst. MorganMacPherson with the Antigonish RCMP says that a number of drivers get pulled over after not clearing their cars off following a heavy snow fall.

MacPherson says taking an extra 5 minutes in the morning to clear your car can prevent you from getting ticketed by police, or being a moving hazard on the roadways:

MacPherson adds that flying debris from cars can often cause accidents or damage windshields when snow and ice dislodges from a car.