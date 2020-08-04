Motorists urged to Be Aware of Turtles Crossing Roads this Summer

As more COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, we are beginning to explore more of our region and enjoy summer vacations .

However as you venture out, you’re asked to keep an eye out for wildlife, such as turtles. Turtle populations in Canada are declining because of collisions with vehicles.

In Nova Scotia, four species are either endangered, threatened, or of special concern; the Blanding’s, Snapping, Wood and Eastern Painted Turtles.

Andrew Holland of the Nature Conservancy of Canada says by not running over these turtles and helping them get to safety, you’re doing a lot for nature conservation.

Holland says to help a turtle safely cross the road, move the turtle in the direction it was going, otherwise it will try to cross again. For snapping turtles, lift them using the “handles” on each side of their tails on the back of their shells and “wheelbarrow’ them across the road on the front legs. Once you’re done moving the turtle, back away to avoid causing it stress.